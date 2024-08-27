GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namibian male cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

With the death of Pawan, the Kuno National Park is left with 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults and as many cubs.

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Sheopur

PTI
Pawan, a male cheetah brought from Namibia in 2022, was released into the wild on July 3, 2023. Pawan was found dead on August 27, 2024.

Pawan, a male cheetah brought from Namibia in 2022, was released into the wild on July 3, 2023. Pawan was found dead on August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Namibian cheetah, Pawan, died in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), an official said.

The latest cheetah fatality at KNP was reported weeks after a five-month-old cub of African cheetah, Gamini, died on August 5, 2024.

Gandhi Sagar not yet ready for cheetahs; Kuno continues to face prey, predator challenges

The male cheetah, Pawan, was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst bushes without any movement at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), as per a statement issued by the office of the Additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (APCCF) and Director of Lion Project, Uttam Sharma.

Veterinarians were informed and a closer inspection disclosed that the front half of the cheetah's carcass, including the head, was inside the water. No external injuries were seen anywhere on the body, as per the statement.

The preliminary cause of death seems to be drowning. Further details will be provided after the postmortem report is received, it said.

With the death of Pawan, KNP is left with 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults and as many cubs.

