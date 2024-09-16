MP’s Mandsaur on the boil after stones pelted at temple during Eid procession

Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh remained tense on Monday after multiple Hindu outfits protested in the city over allegations of stone pelting at a local temple during a Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, and demanded police action in the matter.

Police said the alleged incident took place in the afternoon when members of the Muslim community were taking out an Eid procession. Hindu groups alleged that some stones were thrown from the procession at a local temple and and an assistant of the temple priest was injured.

The alleged incident comes just a week after the neighbouring Ratlam district was on the boil over allegations of stone pelting at a procession to install Lord Ganesh idol and the alleged death of a person in police lathi charge on protesting Hindu outfits on September 7. A magisterial probe is under way in this connection.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand told The Hindu that the temple priest had given a complaint that 10-15 unidentified men attacked the temple and hurled stones at it.

“Based on his complaint and the medical examination of the injured person, we have registered a case on charges for stone pelting and assault,” Mr. Anand said, adding that the police are now scanning CCTV footage from the area around temple.

The SP said that after the alleged incident, members of the Hindu outfits arrived at the temple to protest, demanding to end the Eid procession quickly.

“The police beefed up security and the procession was taken out on the approved route and ended in time peacefully,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ratlam Range, Manoj Kumar Singh, said, “During a procession, attempts were made by a particular community to create unrest in the city, and there were some violent actions taken by them.”

Mr. Singh said that the situation was brought under control by the police who are now working to identify the accused.

“Everything is peaceful now and the upcoming festivals will be celebrated properly,” he said.

Mr. Anand also said that a meeting of representatives of various communities and citizen groups was held in the evening and an appeal to maintain peace was made.

The SP, in a video message, also asked people to avoid believing and sharing misinformation and report it to the police.

Police force and officers from 8-10 neighbouring police stations had been brought in, and 80 personnel of the reserved force had also been deployed in the city, he said.