Madhya Pradesh Investor Summit: Bundelkhand gets investment proposals of ₹23,000 crore

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Friday (September 27, 2024) received investment proposals worth ₹23,000 crores at its investor summit in Sagar that are expected to generate about 28,000 employment opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

The government organised the fourth edition of the summit, Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC), in Sagar to attract investments in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

The major proposals include a ₹3,200 crore integrated steel plant in Niwari district by the Pacific Industries and a 100 megawatt solar plant worth ₹1,350 crore by the Bansal Group.

The Bhopal-based Bansal Group, that has various projects across the State, will also establish four super-speciality hospitals and a five-star hotel in Bundelkhand region.

“Pacific Industries Ltd. has secured iron ore mines from the State and is poised to establish a steel plant in the Niwari district. Investment in the Bundelkhand region is expected to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs,” J. P. Agarwal, chairman of Pacific Industries said at the event.

Mr. Yadav also said that allotment letters of 240 acres of land were also distributed for 96 industrial units, that have proposed an investment of ₹1,560 crores and employment to more than 5900 people.

The Chief Minister, who has visited various cities in the past few months to attract the investors, also virtually inaugurated an investment facilitation centre of the M.P. Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

Apart from Coimbatore, Mr. Yadav has also visited Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata to hold meetings with potential investors.

Following his visit to Kolkata earlier this month, Mr. Yadav had said that the State had received proposals worth ₹19,270 crore in sectors like chemicals, cement, steel and renewable energy, that are expected to produced about 9,500 job opportunities.

Earlier, the government has organised the RIC summits in Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior, while it plans to hold similar summits in Rewa, Narmadapuram and Shahdol in the coming months before a mega investor summit in February next year in capital Bhopal.

