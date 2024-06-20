MP govt, suspends licence of Som Distilleries over child labour row

The Madhya Pradesh Government on June 19 temporarily suspended the licence of Som Distilleries, a liquor factory in Raisen district. Authorities rescued 59 children from the factory last week amid allegations they were made to toil in the factory.

An inspection was conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on a complaint by the non-profit Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) on June 15. The inspectors said, 39 boys and 20 girls were rescued from the liquor manufacturing unit. Sharing pictures online, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said that the skin on many children’s hands was burnt and peeled due to exposure to chemicals and infection.

In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minster Mohan Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh is a state which is cited as an example in the country, so if anyone commits a crime here, he will not be spared. M/s Som Distilleries Private Limited in Raisen district has been booked for the heinous crime of child labour, so its license has been suspended. Careless officials related to this case were suspended earlier.”

Earlier, Mr. Yadav had ordered suspension of several officials from the district’s Excise Department.

Even though an FIR was also filed on June 16 adding charges of child labour and bonded labour, police officials from Raisen have been tight lipped about further proceedings.

Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse, Additional SP of Raisen, said, “The matter is under investigation. We are looking at all aspects.”

Meanwhile, the NCPCR has also sought thorough medical examinations of the rescued children as well as fresh FIRs.

Som Distilleries has blamed the incident on one of its private contractors. The case has had an impact on the firm’s share value. Media reports indicate that the company’s shares plunged sharply after the investigation was ordered.