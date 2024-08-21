M.P. government transfers nine IAS officers; Sukhveer Singh is new Chief Electoral Officer of state

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle this month, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government issued the transfer order on Tuesday (August 21, 2024) night.

Sukhveer Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer posted as the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing till now, will replace Anupam Rajan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajan, a 1993 batch officer, has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department.

Amit Rathore, a 1996 batch officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. He was holding the charge of the Commercial Tax Department.

Shriman Shukla, a 2007 batch officer, has been transferred as the Divisional Commissioner of Shahdol division.

On August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers, including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.