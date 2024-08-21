ADVERTISEMENT

M.P. government transfers nine IAS officers; Sukhveer Singh is new Chief Electoral Officer of state

Published - August 21, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Bhopal

Sukhveer Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer posted as the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing till now, will replace Anupam Rajan.

PTI

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle this month, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

The government issued the transfer order on Tuesday (August 21, 2024) night.

Rajan, a 1993 batch officer, has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department.

Amit Rathore, a 1996 batch officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. He was holding the charge of the Commercial Tax Department.

Shriman Shukla, a 2007 batch officer, has been transferred as the Divisional Commissioner of Shahdol division.

On August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers, including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

