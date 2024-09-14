GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP CM Mohan Yadav seeks apology from Congress over money-for-posting allegation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the language used by Congress leaders for officers and employees of the Narmadapuram district was insulting.

Published - September 14, 2024 01:20 pm IST

PTI
CM Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from the Congress over party leader Jitu Patwari’s allegation. File  

CM Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from the Congress over party leader Jitu Patwari’s allegation. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday (September 14, 2024) demanded an apology from the Congress over party leader Jitu Patwari's allegation about officials paying the BJP government money for favourable postings.

At a public meeting of the Congress's "Kisan Nyay Yatra" on Friday (September 13, 2024), State Congress chief Patwari alleged that the collector of Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) had paid money to buy the post.

"I would like to tell journalists that there should be an honest sting operation on the collector of Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram). He will reveal how much money he spent to buy the post. The superintendent of police, tehsildar, patwari, SDM, and in-charge of police stations, not a single officer or employee gets a police station or posting (without offering money). This is the BJP government's reality," he claimed.

Reacting to Patwari's remarks, the Chief Minister said the language used by Congress leaders for officers and employees of the Narmadapuram district was insulting.

"The State government stands with all its officers and employees, and the Congress should apologise," he said.

Mr. Yadav said the Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 20 years and even failed to run the government when they came to power for some time (the 15-month Congress rule in 2019-20).

He said the officers and employees of the state government were dedicated and sincere.

"No one can question their (officials') loyalty and system of the government. They should work fearlessly for the betterment of the people," Mr. Yadav said.

Talking to PTI, senior Congress leader and Patwari's media advisor, K.K. Mishra, supported the State party chief's statement.

"An additional collector-level official was recently caught accepting bribes in his office. Officials will take bribes to compensate for the money they spent for getting a posting," Mr. Mishra said.

“If what the Chief Minister said was true, then the State government should come out with a rate list for bribes to get the work done from the government,” he said.

