GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.P. cabinet expanded; Ramniwas Rawat takes oath as Minister

With the induction of Mr. Rawat, the cabinet strength has risen to 29

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:38 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Mr. Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign

Mr. Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on July 8 with the induction of BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as a Minister in the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Rawat in the presence of CM Yadav at a brief function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Mr. Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30.

Although Mr. Rawat joined the BJP, he has not yet resigned from the State assembly.

Since joining the BJP at a poll rally, Mr. Rawat had hesitated to confirm his switch over to the ruling side.

CM Yadav, who assumed office on December 13, 2023, following the Assembly elections, inducted 28 legislators into his cabinet on December 25.

With the induction of Mr. Rawat, the cabinet strength has risen to 29.

The maximum strength of the M.P. cabinet is 34.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.