M.P.: 5 labourers killed as roof of under-construction cottage collapses at resort

Five labourers were killed after the roof slab of an under-construction cottage of a resort collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, an official said on Friday (August 23, 2024).

The incident occurred at Choral village in Mhow tehsil, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday (August 22, 2024) night when the labourers were sleeping under it, the police official said.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital, Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal told PTI over the phone from the spot.

She said that the police were informed about the incident around 6:30 a.m. Police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation immediately.

“The operation has ended with the recovery of five bodies. We have launched an investigation into the incident,” she said.

The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site, said Inspector Amit Kumar of Simrol police station. Earlier, an official had said that one worker was killed and five others were trapped under the debris.

