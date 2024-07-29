GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mohan Yadav orders safety inspection of coaching centres in Madhya Pradesh

Civic bodies to submit a report in this regard; order follows the deaths of aspirants in a coaching centre’s basement in Delhi

Published - July 29, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. File.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Days after three UPSC aspirants died by drowning due to water-logging in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on July 29 directed officials to inspect the coaching institutes in the State that have operations in basements.

At a review meeting held to assess the rain and flood situation, Mr. Yadav gave directions to conduct surveys of coaching centres in Madhya Pradesh and asked officials to ensure necessary safety measures for students, an official at the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Also read | Political blame game over UPSC aspirants’ deaths continues in Delhi 

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Rajesh Rajora said that instructions have already been issued to the 16 municipal corporations of the State to conduct inspections of coaching institutes, hostels or other accommodation facilities, and any such establishments in their area. The government has asked the civic bodies to submit a report to this regard.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Nikunj Kumar Shrivastav said that officials have also been directed to ensure proper electrical safety measures as well as the arrangements of water drainage in case of water-logging in the basements of institutes.

On July 27, three civil service aspirants died in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar after a drain burst following heavy rains in the area. The deceased were identified as Shreya Yadav, 25, from Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin, 28, from Kerala.

The Delhi Police have so far arrested seven persons, including the building owner and the coordinator of the centre, in connection with the case even as several students staged protests against the incident and demanded justice for the victims.

Many cities in Madhya Pradesh — like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur — have a number of coaching institutes for various competitive exams, including UPSC, judicial services and JEE and NEET entrances. Aspirants from across the State throng these centres, mainly located in congested areas of the cities.

The State has also been receiving heavy rainfall for more than a week with several parts such as Vidisha, Raisin and Ujjain facing flood-like situations.

