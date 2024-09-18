Minor raped by teacher in Bhopal school; CM orders formation of special court

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, police said on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), adding that the accused has been booked and arrested.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took cognisance of the case and directed Chief Secretary Veera Rana to work with the High Court Chief Justice to constitute a special fast-track court for the trial. Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra also formed an SIT led by a female DSP officer to probe the matter.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place inside the private school in Kamla Nagar police station area on September 13 and the girl’s mother reported it to the police the next day.

“The girl’s mother noticed some bruises and blood on her daughter’s body. When she asked her about it the girl said ‘daddy uncle’ (how the girl addressed the teacher) had touched her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla told The Hindu.

Ms. Shukla said that since the girl’s mother only complained about inappropriate touch, an FIR for harassment was filed.

“Next day, we recorded the girl’s statements in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) when she also told about rape,” Ms. Shukla said, adding that charges like Section 65(2) and 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the FIR.

Ms. Shukla said that the accused was identified as Qasim Rehan, 35, who teaches computer at the school for about 1.5 years. He was arrested on September 16 and sent to judicial custody then next day.

She said that a medical examination of the child has been conducted and that her health is fine.

She said that the girl’s mother has told the police that she had noticed similar things in the past too but did not think that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

“The SIT will also investigate to find any similar incidents that took place with the child in the past and if there are any more victims,” the DCP said.

As per the victim’s statements, Ms. Shukla said, the incident took place near a washroom when she was going there.

“The accused is, however, denying the act and is saying that he used to love the children and play with them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav said, “A case of rape of a three-year-old innocent girl has come to my notice. I have given instructions for strict action. I have asked the Chief Secretary to consult with the Chief Justice and try to resolve this case as soon as possible by forming a special court.”

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that action will also be taken against the concerned school.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that he had written to President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, regarding crimes against women in the State and requested her intervention.

“I had sent a letter to the President about the condition of the daughters of Madhya Pradesh and requested a meeting with her. I was hoping that I would get time to meet her, but I want to request the President through the media that 18 sisters are raped in the State every day. The State government and the Home Ministry are sleeping over this. The situation has gone from bad to worse. A clear example of what is jungle raj and how women’s honour is looted is seen every day in Madhya Pradesh,” Mr. Patwari said, speaking to reporters.