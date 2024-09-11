The Meteorological Office issued a red alert in at least eight districts of central Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) for extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

It predicted that rainfall can be recorded over 204 mm in eight districts in the state which include Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sehore and Harda.

“A well-marked low-pressure area is formed over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and in the next 12 hours it will intensify and convert into a depression as a result of which there is a possibility of heavy rain in the state. If we talk about the past 24 hours, Damoh received the highest rainfall of 215mm followed by Jabalpur at 190 mm and Narsinghpur recorded 178 mm of rainfall. Along with this, a significant amount of rainfall occurred across the state,” said B.S. Yadav, Meteorologist at IMD Bhopal.

Talking about the upcoming weather conditions in the state in the next 24 hours, the meteorologist said, “A red alert has been issued in at least eight districts of central Madhya Pradesh for extremely heavy rainfall where rainfall is likely to occur over 204 mm. Along with this, an orange alert has been issued in the districts adjacent to the red alert districts of Central MP. The rainfall in these regions is likely to occur between 115 mm and 204 mm.”

Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts in the state, he added. “The possibility of rain will remain the same even after 24 hours in the state though the chances of extremely heavy rainfall will be reduced but there will be chances of heavy rainfall in the state. Apart from this, a new system is arriving towards Madhya Pradesh so the activity of rainfall will continue for around a week continuously in the state,” Meteorologist Yadav said.

“If we talk about Bhopal then there is a possibility of heavy rainfall for today and then the rainfall will slightly reduce but the rainfall activity will continue for the next four days in the city,” he added.

