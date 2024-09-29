ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll rises to 9, nearly 20 injured in bus-truck collision in M.P.'s Maihar district

Updated - September 29, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Maihar

The accident took place on National Highway no. 30, about 25 km from the district headquarters

PTI

A collision between a bus and a truck, in Maihar district, Madhya Pradesh on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the accident of a private bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district has gone up to nine as three more persons succumbed to their injuries, police said on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

“Nearly 20 persons were also injured after the bus rammed into a stationary stone-laden truck in Maihar at around 11 p.m. on Saturday (September 28),” they said.

“The accident took place on National Highway no. 30, about 25 km from the district headquarters,” as per police.

The bus was heading for Nagpur via Rewa after starting from Prayagraj when it crashed near the Nadan Dehat police station, Maihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Agrawal added.

“While six fatalities were reported earlier, three more persons succumbed to injuries in a hospital, taking the death toll to nine,” he said.

“The deceased, all male, included a four-year-old boy,” the police said.

“The injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals,” including in Rewa, Mr. Agrawal said.

“Initially, it appears the bus was running at a high speed,” he said. “Rescue teams had to use a gas cutter and an excavator machine to make way through the wrecked bus to pull out the passengers,” he said.

“The rescue operation was wrapped up at around 2 a.m. on Sunday,” according to police.

