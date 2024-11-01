ADVERTISEMENT

Man, his two sons axed to death by relatives over land dispute in M.P.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Bhopal:

Police have arrested four men and teams have been conducting searches for the three who are absconding

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation.

A man and his two sons were allegedly axed to death and another injured by their extended family members over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, police said on Friday (November 1, 2024). 

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday (October 31, 2024) at Lalpur Sani village under the Gadasarai police station limits when Dharm Singh Maravi and his three sons were attacked by his cousin Ghanshyam Maravi. 

Station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told The Hindu that Dharm and his two sons — Shivraj Singh Maravi and Raghuraj Singh Maravi — died, while his third son Ramraj Singh Maravi was injured and was under treatment. 

Mr. Nagpure said a First Information Report against seven persons was registered under murder and other relevant charges. 

“We have arrested four men, including Ghanshyam, and teams have been conducting searches for the three who are absconding,” he said, adding that prima facie it appeared that it was a pre-planned attack.  He said the accused used axe and lathis to attack the victim side. 

Mr. Nagpure said Ghanshyam and Dharm’s fathers were brothers and passed on 23 acres of land to their sons. 

“The accused and the deceased’s families have been disputing over two portions of that land for years,” he said, adding that the police were going to pull out land records for the investigation. 

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
