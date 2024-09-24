GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for raping 9-year-old girl in MP; victim admitted to ICU

The girl has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the district hospital and her condition is stable

Published - September 24, 2024 02:38 pm IST - Morena (MP)

PTI
Representational image

Representational image

Police arrested a man on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) morning for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, officials said.

After the incident on Monday (September 23, 2024) evening, the girl was found lying unconscious at an agricultural field outside the village, located under Nagra police station limits, where she had gone to graze goats owned by her family, according to police officials.

She has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the district hospital and her condition is stable, a Morena police release said without elaborating on the victim's injuries.

The incident was reported to police at around 6 p.m. on Monday (September 23, 2024), following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, it said.

Following the FIR, police constituted five teams and arrested the 28-year-old accused at 5 a.m. on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), the release said.

“After the victim was found unconscious in the field, her family members took her to a government hospital in Porsa, from where she was referred to the district hospital,” police said.

“The victim has been admitted to the district hospital and undergoing treatment in the ICU,” the release said.

“The police and administration are in constant touch with her family,” it added.

September 24, 2024 02:38 pm IST

