Man held for rape and murder of daughter in Madhya Pradesh

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday (September 15, 2024) for allegedly raping and killing his 8-year-old daughter and throwing her body in a well, police said.

According to the police, the girl was reported missing on September 11 by her grandfather, and her body was recovered from a well on a farm. The body was found with one leg and an arm tied to a stone.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha told The Hindu that the post mortem examination confirmed that the child was raped before being murdered.

The accused has been identified as Om Prakash Meena, a resident of village Sanka Khurd under Chanchauda police station limits.

Reported missing

Mr. Sinha said, “On September 11, Dhanlal Meena, the girl’s grandfather, lodged a report that his 8-year-old granddaughter had disappeared. A case was registered against an unknown accused under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).”

Mr. Sinha said that after the girl’s body was recovered and post mortem confirmed rape, Sections 103 and 65(2) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case.

The SP said that after questioning family members and other witnesses, the police found that she was last seen with her father going towards the family’s farm.

“Om Prakash said that he had hated his daughter since she was born and killed her by striking her on the head with a stone. He then threw the body in the well,” Mr. Sinha said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDOP), Chanchauda, Divya Singh Rajawat, told The Hindu that the accused’s wife revealed that he abused and physically assaulted her, their daughter, and the couple’s elder son.

“According to his wife, Om Prakash had threatened to kill their daughter in the past. She also feared that her husband would have killed the boy too if he were around at the time of the incident,” Ms. Rajawat said.