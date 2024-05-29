Man kills 8 family members with an axe, later hangs himself

A “mentally disturbed” tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara allegedly killed eight members of his tribal family, including his parents, wife and brother before dying by suicide by hanging himself, in the wee hours of May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, citing the preliminary investigation, said that the man was dealing with mental health problems. “He had only gotten married seven days ago.”

Saying that such an incident shakes everyone, Mr. Yadav added that he asked Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey to go to Chhindwara and visit the remaining family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a heart wrenching incident. We will get it investigated thoroughly,” he said, in a video message.

According to the local police, the man, identified as Dinesh Gond, also slaughtered four minors — his sister (16), his nephew (5), and two nieces aged 4 and 1.5 years.

A police officer said that he attacked the family using an axe while they were all asleep.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.