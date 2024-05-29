GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills 8 family members with an axe, later hangs himself

A police officer said that he attacked the family using an axe while they were all asleep

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Mehul Malpani
A police personnel at the house where a man hung himself to death after killing 8 family members, in Chhindwara on May 29, 2024.

A police personnel at the house where a man hung himself to death after killing 8 family members, in Chhindwara on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A “mentally disturbed” tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara allegedly killed eight members of his tribal family, including his parents, wife and brother before dying by suicide by hanging himself, in the wee hours of May 29.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, citing the preliminary investigation, said that the man was dealing with mental health problems. “He had only gotten married seven days ago.”

Saying that such an incident shakes everyone, Mr. Yadav added that he asked Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey to go to Chhindwara and visit the remaining family members.

“This is a heart wrenching incident. We will get it investigated thoroughly,” he said, in a video message.

Police personnel conduct an investigation into the case where a man hung himself to death after killing 8 family members, in Chhindwara.

According to the local police, the man, identified as Dinesh Gond, also slaughtered four minors — his sister (16), his nephew (5), and two nieces aged 4 and 1.5 years.

A police officer said that he attacked the family using an axe while they were all asleep.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)

