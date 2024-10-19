Man dies in tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni

A 22-year-old man died in a tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the incident took place around 8.30 a.m. at Chhikhli village near Pench tiger reserve. A tiger from the nearby forest attacked Aditya Chavre and his cousin Avinash Chavre when they had taken their cattle for grazing.

While Avinash managed to escape, Aditya fell prey to the feline, Kurai police station in-charge L. S. Jharia told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forest stretch connects the Kanha and Pench tiger reserves of the State.

Mr. Jharia said that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted.

“The forest department has given them a financial assistance of ₹8 lakh,” he said.

The officer said that the threat of wild animals entering the villages next to the forest increased in the months from October to December.

“After the harvest of Bajra crops, it becomes easier for the animals to enter the human settlements,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.