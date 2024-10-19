GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies in tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni

Aditya Chavre and his cousin Avinash Chavre had taken their cattle for grazing when the tiger attacked them. While Avinash managed to escape, Aditya fell prey to the feline, said police

Published - October 19, 2024 10:28 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
A 22-year-old man died in a tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district

A 22-year-old man died in a tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

Police said the incident took place around 8.30 a.m. at Chhikhli village near Pench tiger reserve. A tiger from the nearby forest attacked Aditya Chavre and his cousin Avinash Chavre when they had taken their cattle for grazing.

While Avinash managed to escape, Aditya fell prey to the feline, Kurai police station in-charge L. S. Jharia told The Hindu.

The forest stretch connects the Kanha and Pench tiger reserves of the State.

Mr. Jharia said that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted.

“The forest department has given them a financial assistance of ₹8 lakh,” he said.

The officer said that the threat of wild animals entering the villages next to the forest increased in the months from October to December.

“After the harvest of Bajra crops, it becomes easier for the animals to enter the human settlements,” he said.

