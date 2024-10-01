GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make people sip cow urine before garba pandal entry in Indore, says BJP leader

Queried about the rationale behind this demand, BJP district president Chintu Verma said sometimes some people join these events which generate certain discussions

Published - October 01, 2024 10:46 am IST - Indore

PTI
BJP district president Chintu Verma said if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachaman of cow urine. Photo: X/@ChintuVermaBJP

BJP district president Chintu Verma said if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachaman of cow urine. Photo: X/@ChintuVermaBJP

A BJP functionary from Indore district on Monday (September 30, 2024) urged organisers to make people sip "gaumutra" (cow urine) before letting them in garba pandals during Navratri festival as a Hindu can never refuse this precondition.

The Congress questioned the BJP leader's call, terming it a new tactic of polarisation by the saffron party.

Proposing "aachman", BJP district president Chintu Verma told reporters that the aachman practice has great significance in Sanatan culture.

"We have requested organisers to ensure devotees do aachaman with cow urine before allowing them to enter garba pandals," he said.

According to Hindu customs, aachaman means taking a sip of water while reciting mantras for purification before starting religious rituals.

Queried about the rationale behind this demand, Mr. Verma said sometimes some people join these events which generate certain discussions.

"Aadhaar card can be edited. However, if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachaman of cow urine and there is no question of refusing it," he reasoned.

MP Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla alleged that BJP leaders are silent on the plight of cow shelters and are only interested in politicising this issue.

"Raising the cow urine aachman demand is the BJP's new trick of playing polarisation politics,'' he said and demanded BJP leaders sip cow urine before entering pandals and post videos on social media.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:46 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.