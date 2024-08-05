Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar collector, SP and SDM transferred as wall collapse kills nine kids

In the wake of the death of nine children in a wall collapse incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, the State Government transferred top officials of the district, including Collector Deepak Arya, Joint Collector Sandeep Singh and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari.

As per the order, Mr. Arya, who has been posted as a Deputy Secretary, State Administration, will be replaced by Sandeep G. R., currently serving as the Collector of Chhatarpur. Whereas Mr. Tiwari has been sent to the Police Headquarters, Bhopal as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), the current Raisen SP Vikas Kumar Shawal will take his place in Sagar.

The transfers were ordered by the General Administration Department and the Home Department.

Meanwhile, current Raisen Additional SP Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse has been temporarily given the extra charge of SP.

Mr. G. R. will be replaced in Chhatarpur by Parth Jaiswal, who is currently posted as the CEO of the District Council in Chhindwara.

Mr. Singh, who was relieved as Joint Collector, Sagar, has been temporarily sent to the GAD pool as an Additional Secretary.

The Chief Minister also ordered the suspension, with immediate effect, of Dr Hariom Bansal posted at the Shahpur primary health center on the charges of negligence.

Nine children were killed and two were injured after the wall of an old house collapsed on them following incessant rains in the area. The tragic accident came just a day after six children died in the State in two separate incidents of wall collapse in Rewa and Narsinghpur districts.

Shortly after the incident, the administration razed down the old house with a bulldozer to avoid a similar tragedy.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against three persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — main organiser of the religious event Sanju Patel, assistant organiser Shiv Patel, and the house owner Mulu Patel — in connection with the incident, and arrested them.

