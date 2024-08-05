GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar collector, SP and SDM transferred as wall collapse kills nine kids

The transfers were ordered by the General Administration Department and the Home Department

Updated - August 05, 2024 03:00 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 02:59 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Site of a wall collapse incident in which nine children lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Sunday.

Site of a wall collapse incident in which nine children lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui

In the wake of the death of nine children in a wall collapse incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, the State Government transferred top officials of the district, including Collector Deepak Arya, Joint Collector Sandeep Singh and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari. 

As per the order, Mr. Arya, who has been posted as a Deputy Secretary, State Administration, will be replaced by Sandeep G. R., currently serving as the Collector of Chhatarpur. Whereas Mr. Tiwari has been sent to the Police Headquarters, Bhopal as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), the current Raisen SP Vikas Kumar Shawal will take his place in Sagar.

The transfers were ordered by the General Administration Department and the Home Department.

Meanwhile, current Raisen Additional SP Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse has been temporarily given the extra charge of SP.

Mr. G. R. will be replaced in Chhatarpur by Parth Jaiswal, who is currently posted as the CEO of the District Council in Chhindwara.

Mr. Singh, who was relieved as Joint Collector, Sagar, has been temporarily sent to the GAD pool as an Additional Secretary.

The Chief Minister also ordered the suspension, with immediate effect, of Dr Hariom Bansal posted at the Shahpur primary health center on the charges of negligence.

Nine children were killed and two were injured after the wall of an old house collapsed on them following incessant rains in the area. The tragic accident came just a day after six children died in the State in two separate incidents of wall collapse in Rewa and Narsinghpur districts. 

Shortly after the incident, the administration razed down the old house with a bulldozer to avoid a similar tragedy. 

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against three persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — main organiser of the religious event Sanju Patel, assistant organiser Shiv Patel, and the house owner Mulu Patel — in connection with the incident, and arrested them.  

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.