Madhya Pradesh to start filling 1 lakh job vacancies in December

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) decided to fill one lakh vacancies in various government departments. The process will begin in December. It also approved a fund of ₹10 lakh for each district collector to provide assistance to underage rape victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also approved a proposal to redraw the boundaries of divisions, districts, tehsils, and blocks in the State for which it earlier formed a commission.

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, who briefed the press on Cabinet decisions, said that at least 11 government departments are working to generate employment opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of manpower

“The process of filling one lakh vacancies in government departments will begin in December this year. This is good news. The lack of manpower in government departments also impacts their performance,” he said.

The vacancies will be filled by the M.P. Employees Selection Board and the State Public Service Commission, he said.

Mr. Shukla also said that 3.44 lakh farmers have registered for soya bean procurement by the government, which will start on October 25. The State Government had set a procurement price of ₹4,892 per quintal, which was approved by the Central Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approving a proposal to reorganise the State’s administrative boundaries, the Cabinet has decided that the Administrative Unit Reorganisation Commissioner will begin ground visits in November and that the public and their representatives will be allowed to send in their suggestions or proposals for the next four-six months.

“This is a long standing demand in the State,” Mr. Shukla said.

Aid for rape victims

Mr. Shukla said that the Cabinet has decided to provide a fund of ₹10 lakh to each district to help minor rape survivors, especially those who get pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress slammed the move and said the government had no plans to prevent crimes against women.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “We see that after the Supreme Court and High Court laid down guidelines, the government decided to take care of the children of rape survivors. What kind of government talks about children born out of rapes but not about preventing rapes.”

Mr. Patwari, highlighting the shortage of police in the State, said that the government was “clueless” about preventing crimes against women and that the police does not have the right resources and manpower to deal with the problem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.