GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve official suspended for threatening complainant

A video had gone viral in which Assistant Forest Conservator Dilip Kumar Maratha, posted at the BTR in Umaria district, was seen threatening and using abusive language against the complainant

Updated - September 08, 2024 10:54 am IST - Bhopal

PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended a forest officer posted at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) for allegedly threatening a person who complained against him on the chief minister's helpline, officials said.

A video had gone viral in which Assistant Forest Conservator Dilip Kumar Maratha, posted at the BTR in Umaria district, was seen threatening and using abusive language against the complainant, a government release on Saturday (September 7, 2024) said without elaborating.

The State government has suspended Maratha with immediate effect. He has been attached to the forest department headquarters in Bhopal during the suspension period, it said.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:20 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.