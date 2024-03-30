Madhya Pradesh student files police complaint after getting ₹46-crore income tax notice

March 30, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

A college student has filed a complaint with the police in Gwalior after transactions of ₹46 crores occurred from his bank account, a police official said on March 29.

The student, Pramod Kumar Dandotiya (25), is a resident of Gwalior and he came to know about the matter when he received a notice from the tax authorities that a company has been registered through his PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi 2021.

Mr. Dandotiya said, "I am a college student in Gwalior. After the notice from Income Tax and GST [CBIC], I came to know that a company has registered through my PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi 2021. I do not know how my PAN card has been misused and how the transactions have been done."

He further said that he talked to the concerned officials as soon as he got the information from the Income Tax Department. After that, he tried to file a complaint to the police several times but no action was taken.

On March 29, he reached the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police and lodged his complaint again. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M told ANI, "Today, an application has been received from a youth that transactions amount of more than ₹46 crore has been made from his bank account. The documents in this regard are being checked. The PAN card has been misused, a company has been registered through it and transactions of such a huge amount have been done."The whole matter is being investigated, the officer added.

