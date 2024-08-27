Madhya Pradesh Police arrest prime accused in Chhatarpur police station attack

Almost a week after a police station was allegedly attacked with stones in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested the prime accused in the incident, Haji Shehzad Ali.

According to the police, Mr. Ali, an influential local politician, was nabbed when he was going to surrender himself at the district court. The police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Mr. Ali is an accused in an incident that took place on August 21 when members of the Muslim community gathered in large numbers outside the Kotwali police station to protest against alleged derogatory remarks made by a Hindu seer against Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

However, when barred from entering the police station, a section of the mob turned violent and hurled stones, injuring at least four police personnel.

In the days following the incident, the police bulldozed the properties of various accused, including a lavish bungalow of Mr. Ali, allegedly built without permission. The police had also booked over 150 persons in connection with the incident.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain told The Hindu that 37 people had been arrested in the case so far, and several police teams had been working to identify and nab more.

The police have alleged that Mr. Ali had led the protests and instigated the mob into attacking the police station, a claim Mr. Ali refuted in a video he released on social media.

Mr. Jain also said that initial interrogation into Mr. Ali’s movements had revealed that he had been hiding near Jhansi and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

“We will continue interrogating him and carry out all the legal proceedings for his custody,” he said.

Mr. Ali also has at least six ongoing cases against him, including one of murder and criminal acts under the Arms Act.

Various Opposition parties, including the Congress, have slammed the Madhya Pradesh government’s bulldozer action against the accused, with many leaders seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention.