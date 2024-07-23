Madhya Pradesh Minister threatens to resign days after his portfolios were given to ex-Congress leader

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan on Monday threatened to resign from his post, a day after two of his portfolios were given to his new colleague Ramniwas Rawat, who joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Chouhan, a tribal leader from Nimar belt’s Alirajpur, alleged that the decision to give away his portfolios was made without consulting with him.

He later told The Hindu that he would go to Delhi to discuss the matter with the party’s top leadership.

Mr. Chouhan, a four-term MLA, is currently left with the Scheduled Caste Welfare portfolio, while the Forest and Environment portfolios were given to Mr. Rawat on July 21.

Mr. Rawat, a former six-term Congress MLA and a prominent OBC leader from the Chambal belt, had quit the Opposition party on April 30 to join the BJP. He was sworn-in as a Minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Cabinet on July 8.

Mr. Chouhan also said that his wife, Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan who recently won the Lok Sabha election from Ratlam (ST) constituency, will also resign with him.

Mr. Chouhan has linked the Forest Department with the prestige of the tribals of the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chouhan said that he is currently in touch with the party leadership. “I have been called to Delhi. I will go there on Tuesday and will make any decision after discussing the issue with our top leadership,” Mr. Chouhan said. Ms. Chouhan, a first time MP, refused to comment on the matter.

“This is the first time tribals have been given leadership, but now the Forest Department, which is closely associated with tribals, has been taken away and given to a leader from Congress. I don’t think this is beneficial for me or the party workers,” the Minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr. Chouhan has also expressed his displeasure over his departments given to a leader coming from the Congress.

Saying that he will make his decision in the coming few days, Mr. Chouhan added that he will hold discussions with party leaders before reaching any conclusion.

This is the first such incident since Mr. Yadav took over as the State’s CM in December last year that a prominent voice of dissent has emerged in the Madhya Pradesh BJP.