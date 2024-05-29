A day after an alleged incident of assaulting a man and forcing him to drink urine came to light, Madhya Pradesh’s Guna police have formed multiple teams to nab seven accused in the case, who are also the victim’s relatives.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on May 22 when the victim, Mahendra Singh Banjara, was allegedly abducted from Guna and taken to Rajasthan’s Baran district where a group of men beat him up, blackened his face, shaved his head, paraded in women’s clothes and a garland of shoes, and forced to drink urine.

He was also allegedly held captive for three days and was only released after his father paid them ₹20 lakh, the police said. A purported video of the alleged incident also went viral on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP), Guna, Vivek Ashthana, told The Hindu that the victim approached the local Superintendent of Police office on Monday after which a case was registered against the seven accused under IPC Sections 506 and 365.

“We have rounded up one person and various teams have been searching for others. We should have a breakthrough in the next 12 hours,” he said.

Another local police officer said that the victim’s cousin was married to one of the accused but had left her husband a few months ago due to alleged abuse. The two sides have a case going on at a village panchayat but have not reached an agreement, the officer added.

The officer said that on May 22 some men took him forcefully to exact revenge on his family.

Congress slams CM

Meanwhile, the State Congress attacked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying that he had “made Madhya Pradesh a den of crime”.

“Another urination incident in Madhya Pradesh... The people of Madhya Pradesh are paying the price of your inexperience, immaturity, incompetence and insensitivity and you are shamelessly asking for votes. When you are not able to handle your State or your department, why don’t you resign and give a chance to new leadership to come forward? Till when you will keep fooling yourself by telling lies?” the Congress asked in a post on X on Monday.

Earlier in July 2023, a case had come to light in which an alleged BJP leader had urinated upon a tribal youth in the State’s Sidhi district.