Justice Suresh Kumar Kait took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

He was administered the oath of office by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at a function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues were among the dignitaries present for the occasion.

