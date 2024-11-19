 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh govt to make 'The Sabarmati Report' film tax free

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie

Updated - November 19, 2024 02:50 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey promotes his upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in Patna. File

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey promotes his upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in Patna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) decided to declare "The Sabarmati Report", a film on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, as tax free in the State.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie.

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the 2002 Godhra burning train incident which triggered communal riots in Gujarat.

"'The Sabarmati Report' is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax free in the State so that maximum people can watch it," Mr. Yadav told reporters.

He said it (Godhra incident) was a dark chapter of the past and truth will come out through the film.

While accusing the opposition of playing "dirty politics" on the Godhra incident for vote bank, Mr. Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, saved the honour of the state and the country.

Earlier on Sunday (November 17, 2024), PM Modi said a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to "The Sabarmati Report" film.

PM Modi made the comments on X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie "The Sabarmati Report" for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history".

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) said the movie has brought out the truth of the Godhra incident, in which 59 persons were killed

The facts shown in the movie have proved that the Congress and the opposition had set a narrative to defame Gujarat in the entire world at that time, the BJP leader claimed.

The Congress always distorted history to defame the majority community in the country and mislead the society, Mr. Sarang alleged.

"We along with the party workers and public will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' movie," he said.

Published - November 19, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.