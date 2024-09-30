ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh Government to recruit 30,000 health workers soon to boost medical services: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Published - September 30, 2024 12:10 pm IST - Bhopal

“Once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres will improve,” Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Shukla said

PTI

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. File | Photo Credit: X/@rshuklabjp

“The Madhya Pradesh Government will soon recruit 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, to strengthen medical services in the State,” Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres will improve,” Mr. Shukla said on Sunday (September 29, 2024.)

Five officials, including two cops, suspended over Ujjain wall collapse

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds charge of the State Health Department, was talking to reporters in Rewa. He said 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, will be recruited in the State Health Department soon.

Mr. Shukla also said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is organising the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa on October 23. “This will lead to huge investment for industrial development not only in Rewa but in the entire Vindhya region,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Rewa airport will also be inaugurated soon and efforts are being made to have direct flight services from Rewa to Bhopal, Indore and Hyderabad,” Mr. Shukla said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US