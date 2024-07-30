Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA booked for allegedly assaulting women

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly beating up some women at his residence in Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a group of women from Bahadurpur had alleged that Gwalior Rural MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar misbehaved with them and assaulted them when they had gone to meet him about the electricity problem in their village.

Inspector Upendra Chhari, in charge of the University police station, told The Hindu that the alleged incident took place on Monday. “The women went there to demand the installation of a power transformer in their area. An argument broke out there and the women are alleging that the MLA abused them, beat some of them up, and even pulled an elderly woman by the hair and dragged her. The women then went to the Superintendent of Police office to protest and lodge their complaint,” he said.

An official complaint in the matter was given by a woman named Munni Lodhi.

He said that an FIR against Mr. Gurjar and some of his associates was registered late on Monday under Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt to someone).

Mr. Chhari also said that the police had launched an investigation into the matter, recorded the statements of complainants and gotten their medical examinations done.

Meanwhile, two associates of Mr. Gurjar had filed a complaint, accusing the women of having misbehaved with them and the MLA, he said. “We have taken their complaint and asked them to present any video footage or evidence they might have,” he added.

Another police officer at the SP office said, “According to the women, the MLA had promised a transformer in their area before the [last year’s Assembly] elections. They are alleging that the MLA got angry when they reminded him of his promise and assaulted them.”

