GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces increase in dearness allowance of State Government employees ahead of Deepavali

Now from January 1, 2024, dearness allowance will be given at the rate of 50% to all the employees of the State Government," CM Mohan Yadav said

Published - October 28, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. File

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to all the employees of the State Government on the occasion of Deepavali and announced to increase their Dearness Allowance (DA) ahead of the festival on Monday (October 28, 2024.)

CM Yadav said it is the government's responsibility to take care of the employees of the State. Dearness allowance would be increased by 4% from January 1, 2024 and would be given at the rate from 46-50% to the employees of the State Government.

"I extend my wishes to all the employees of the State on the occasion of Diwali. The State Government has made a decision to increase the dearness allowance of all the employees. I congratulate everyone. The congratulation gets doubled as there are two occasions Diwali as well as foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. On November 1, 1956 Madhya Pradesh was formed and we are working to take the State and country forward," CM Yadav said.

"I extended my congratulations to all our employees; they work with dedication, hard work and positive approach and with this they have made their identity among the employees across the country. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the State Government to take care of the employees; 46% dearness allowance has been approved and has been made effective since July 1, 2023. Arrears have been given in installments.

Now from January 1, 2024, dearness allowance will be given at the rate of 50% to all the employees of the State Government," the CM added.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the employees of Madhya Pradesh government on the occasion of Diwali. I am happy to inform you that we have decided to increase the DA by 4%, which will increase the current DA payable from 46% to 50%. Dearness Allowance will be given to the government employees at the rate of 50% from January 1, 2024. Arrears will be paid in four equal installments in this financial year. Earlier, the increased rate of dearness allowance was made effective from July 1, 2023, the arrears of which have also been paid in installments."

"Your hard work and dedication has taken Madhya Pradesh towards a better future. Also, on November 1, we are preparing for Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, which is going to add flavours in the Diwali festival. This day reminds us of the establishment of our State and our glorious past. I am grateful for your contribution to the progress and development of the State," he further wrote.

Published - October 28, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Bhopal / state politics / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.