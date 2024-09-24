Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves soya bean procurement at ₹4,892, allocates fund to build houses for MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) approved online registration for procurement of soya bean at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹4,892 even as various farmer outfits and the Opposition continue to press for an MSP of ₹6,000. The registration period is from September 25 to October 20, and the procurement will be done from October 25 to December 3.

In a statement, the government said, “13.68 lakh metric tonnes of soya bean will be purchased from farmers at the minimum support price of ₹4,892 (as approved by the Centre) per quintal.” The statement added that the State government will procure more with its funds if the production exceeds the limit approved for procurement by the Centre.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also approved a bill to amend the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker (Salary and Allowances) Act to stop paying income tax for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Leader of the Opposition. The bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of the Assembly.

The Cabinet also approved ₹159.13 crore for construction of new residences for 102 MLAs in capital Bhopal. The residences where they reside now were constructed in 1958.

Mr. Yadav also said that the next meeting of the State Cabinet will be held in Singrampur of Damoh district to honour the tribal queen Durgavati. Singrampur used to be the capital of the Gondwana kingdom in the 16th century.

Soya bean on the boil

For about a month now, soya bean procurement has been in the political debate in Madhya Pradesh, which leads the country in production. Farmer organisations, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), and the Congress have said that the cost of production is now more than the government’s procurement price.

The State government approved the MSP of ₹4,892 for soya bean a couple of weeks ago after its market price fell close to ₹4,000.

On Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait visited the State and held a tractor rally in Narmadapuram to press for farmers’ demands. Saying that the farmers’ agitation in national capital New Delhi had lasted over 13 months, Mr. Tikait told the farmers to not give up and also cautioned them against letting political parties take over their movement.

