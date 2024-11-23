 />

Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls results 2024: Congress leading in Budhni, BJP in Vijaypur in initial rounds

In Budhni, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel is leading by 953 votes against the BJP's Ramakant Bhargava after the second round

Published - November 23, 2024 11:47 am IST - Bhopal

PTI

The Congress is leading in Budhni, while the BJP is ahead in Vijaypur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh where byelections were held on November 13, officials said.

These trends were recorded in the initial rounds of counting of votes that is currently underway.

In Budhni, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel is leading by 953 votes against the BJP's Ramakant Bhargava after the second round, a poll official said.

A total of 13 rounds will be conducted for counting of votes in Budhni seat.

In Vijaypur, BJP's Ramniwas Rawat is leading by a margin of 8,661 votes against Congress Mukesh Malhotra after completion of eighth round.

A total of 21 rounds will take place for counting of votes in Vijaypur seat.

The Budhni seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA and former CM Chouhan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha in June. The BJP stalwart was later inducted into the Union Cabinet and allocated the key agriculture portfolio.

The bypoll to Vijaypur was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat resigned and joined the ruling BJP. He was later inducted as a minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet. Rawat contested against tribal leader Mukesh Malhotra of the Congress.

