‘Ladli Behna Yojana’: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces ‘second gift’

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday (September 9, 2024) outlined two major initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and addressing administrative challenges in the State.

CM Yadav said, "Today, under the Ladli Behna Yojana, a second gift will be given to our sisters after the month of Sawan. As per the Prime Minister's intention, I will do as much as I can for the betterment of women. I hope that with this money, they will present many examples of betterment in their lives. I know of many sisters who have bought sewing machines with this amount, some have started their own independent business and their income has increased. Today, is the time to do whatever we can for the betterment of their children and families. I will deposit this amount from the Bina. Let us all walk together with the government in the direction of women's empowerment."

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of administrative boundaries in Madhya Pradesh. He acknowledged that the State's geographic size and increasing number of districts have led to some challenges.

"When we formed the government, we paid attention to the fact that Madhya Pradesh, which is geographically the second largest State in India, has its area but some difficulties have arisen in this with time. When the districts have increased, but the boundaries of the districts have many anomalies... For many such anomalous arrangements, we have formed a new Delimitation Commission. Through this Delimitation Commission, whatever can be done for the betterment of the people by joining the nearby place with the nearby district must be done... I hope that through this commission, just as we changed the boundaries of police stations and tried to bring those police stations closer for the betterment of the public. Similarly, from the point of view of the administrative system of the State, this decision will also prove to be effective... Our government will continue to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the betterment of the people of the State." he said.

On September 9, 2024, the CM will transfer funds under the Ladli Behna Yojana amounting to ₹1,574 crore and under the Social Security Pension Scheme amounting to ₹332.43 crore.

