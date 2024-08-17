Kolkata rape-murder case: Madhya Pradesh HC asks doctors to call off strike, resume work

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday (August 17, 2024) urged doctors protesting across the State over the Kolkata rape and murder case to call off their strike immediately and resume their duties.

The court issued these directions to the junior doctors while hearing a petition filed by one Anshul Tiwari from Narsinghpur district

“In view of the assurance given on behalf of the State Government, we urge the Junior Doctors Association, Madhya Pradesh to also withdraw their call for strike and resume duties,” a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Raj Mohan Singh said.

The court also said that the doctors could bring up their grievances and issues before it during the next hearing.

Following the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Junior Doctors Association, Madhya Pradesh, called for a halt in all elective services (OPDs, Elective OTs, Ward Duties and Lab services) on Sunday.

The High Court on Friday issued a notice to the State government regarding the strike and sought a reply within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, doctors and medical students from various colleges across the State took out protest marches against the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor on duty at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In Bhopal, doctors of several hospitals and medical colleges, including those of State-run Gandhi Medical College and AIIMS Bhopal, took to the streets to demand justice for the victim, and better security at medical establishments.