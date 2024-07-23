GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanwar yatra name display row: No such order issued, Madhya Pradesh clarifies

State advises caution to civic bodies; ‘The department has advised all urban bodies to avoid spreading confusion on this matter,’ the Urban Development and Housing Department said

Published - July 23, 2024 04:50 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
File picture of devotees carrying holy water along a road during the annual Kanwar Yatra in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

File picture of devotees carrying holy water along a road during the annual Kanwar Yatra in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing controversy over the mandatory display of owners’ names on shops along the Kanwar Yatra route in various States, the Madhya Pradesh government has clarified that it has not issued any order in this regard in the State. 

The clarification was issued on Sunday evening by the Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD), which said that no such instructions had been issued with reference to displaying the names of shop owners on the pilgrim route. The department also asked all municipal bodies of the State to avoid spreading confusion on the issue.

Opposition MPs welcome SC's interim stay on kanwar eatery order

“The government had issued a clarification notice about this issue on Sunday evening that we have not given any such direction,” a senior government official told The Hindu on Monday. 

On Monday, the Supreme Court also prohibited the enforcement of such recent orders by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, which had made it mandatory for eateries and sellers of food items on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names and other identity details of their owners and employees. 

The Supreme Court also issued notice to States through which the yatra traverses, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

Opposition MPs raise Kanwar Yatra order issue in Parliament

The UDHD took cognisance of various media reports that claimed some municipal corporations were making the practice mandatory in their areas, and said that there is no such obligation for business owners. 

Instead, shop boards should comply with the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertising Media Rules, 2017, which do not mandate the display of shop owners’ names. “The department has advised all urban bodies to avoid spreading confusion on this matter,” the UDHD statement read.

Various media reports, in the past two days, claimed that the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) had also made the practice mandatory for the shops in the city, known for the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple. 

Baba Ramdev speaks in support of controversial Kanwar yatra order

While UMC Commissioner Ashish Pathak had told The Hindu on Sunday that no such order had been issued, city Mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukesh Tatwal said the corporation had passed a proposal on it in September 2022, and that he had now asked officials to ensure shop owners displayed their names and contact numbers outside their shops. 

After the stay on the exercise, various political parties have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. The moves by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand BJP governments had drawn heavy criticism last week from political rivals, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as from some of the BJP’s allies, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Janata Dal-United (JD-U). 

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.