Kamal Nath slams BJP govt in MP over violence against women, law and order ‘collapse’

Published - September 06, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Bhopal

A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday (September 6, 2024) alleged that law and order had collapsed in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh as incidents of robbery and violence against women were being reported from across the state.

He was reacting to recent reports from Ujjain and Chattarpur.

"Not just in Ujjain and Chattarpur, but cases of violence against women and robberies are taking place in the entire state. The law and order situation has totally collapsed," the former Chief Minister told reporters here.

A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, a police official said on Thursday. After the woman filed a complaint, the accused was arrested. 

The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by unidentified persons, went viral on social media, Kotwali Area’s City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra said. The Police have identified three to four suspects, and efforts were on to nab them.

Asked about speculation that he would be given an important post in the Congress organisation, Mr. Nath said it did not make any difference to him whether he worked in Delhi or Haryana. "I will continue as an active worker of the party," he said.

To a question about some leaders leaving the Congress, he said such things happen during ticket distribution, but it is the party's responsibility to mollify them.

Asked about delay in the constitution of the Madhya Pradesh Congress executive committee, Mr. Nath said the process was underway, but it was not an easy task as Madhya Pradesh is a big state.

