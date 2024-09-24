GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India-Bangladesh cricket match: Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' on October 6

Hindu Mahasabha's national vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj claimed that the “atrocities” on Hindus were still going on in Bangladesh and it was not right to play cricket with Bangladesh

Published - September 24, 2024 11:41 am IST - Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 6 to oppose the India-Bangladesh cricket match scheduled in Gwalior next month, in protest against the "atrocities" on Hindus in Bangladesh. A T20 match is scheduled between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior on October 6.

The Hindu Mahasabha is opposing the India-Bangladesh match to be held, in Gwalior, on October 6, the outfit's national vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters in Gwalior, on September 23, 2024.

He claimed that the “atrocities” on Hindus were still going on in Bangladesh and it was not right to play cricket with Bangladesh. “The Hindu Mahasabha has given a call for ‘Gwalior Bandh’ on the day of the match and there will be no ban on essential commodities,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj also demanded that those involved in the “adulteration” of laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple be given capital punishment. “These laddus were also distributed during the consecration function of Ram temple in Ayodhya. This incident (the laddu row) has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” he said.

The country's food safety regulator has issued a show-cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for allegedly supplying substandard ghee to temple authority Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam even as the chorus for a thorough probe and strict action over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus grew louder.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday (September 22, 2024) announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations.

