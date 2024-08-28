Increase soybean MSP to ₹6,000/quintal, demands Digvijaya Singh; seeks PM’s intervention

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded that the price of Soybean crop be increased to around ₹6,000 per quintal.

Mr. Singh, who hails from the State that produces over 50% of India’s total soybean, issued a video statement to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to intervene into the matter.

Claiming that the purchase price of the Soybean crop is still around the 2011 rate of ₹4,300, Mr. Singh said, “More than 50% of the country’s soybean is produced in Madhya Pradesh, but since 2011, the [production] cost has doubled and tripled, but the price of soybean has remained the same. It was ₹4,300 per quintal in 2011 and is still around the same.”

“The price of soybean crop depends on the international soybean production and as per the possibility this year, the price of soybean in the international market will remain similar to the one which till now was being sold at ₹4,000 or ₹4,300 per quintal, maybe even that may not be available,” he claimed, appealing to the governments that the MSP of Soybean crop should be not less than ₹6,000 per quintal.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister that since most of our farmers grow soybean in Kharif, the government must buy its produce. They have demanded that its minimum price should not be less than ₹6,000 per quintal considering today’s cost. This is also the demand of 100% farmers of Madhya Pradesh, PM and CM should pay full attention to this,” Mr. Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, further said.

A similar demand was also raised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which claimed that the soybean prices had dropped to a 10 year low. The farmers’ body also claimed that if the situation did not improve, M.P. may lose its “soybean State” title.

Claiming that the prices have dropped to between ₹3,500 and ₹4,000 this year from last August’s ₹4,450 to ₹4,725 per quintal, the SKM demanded that the Union Government must intervene to increase them between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000 per quintal.

The Union Government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of soybean for the marketing season 2024-25 by ₹292 from ₹4,600 per quintal during the last season to ₹4,892 per quintal.

According to Central government data, soybean has been sown over 125.11 lakh hectares in the current Kharif season in the country, an increase of 1.26 lakh hectares over the last Kharif season.

