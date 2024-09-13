The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather conditions will remain normal for the next two days and predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur again in parts of Madhya Pradesh after September 15.

A regional meteorologist said the weather system which was active in the State moved toward South West Uttar Pradesh as a result of which there was a decline in rainfall though there were chances of sporadic rainfall in the State.

"A system which was active in Madhya Pradesh has now moved towards South West UP. The effect will weaken within around six hours, therefore there has been a downfall in rainfall activities. But there are chances of sporadic rainfall right now in the State," said B.S. Yadav Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Speaking about the rainfall activity in the last 24 hours in the State, he said that Damoh recorded the highest rainfall of 27 mm in the State. "There will be normal weather for two days in the State but again a low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal. It will move towards the State in the next two days, then there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh again from September 15. After the next two days, it will reach Central MP and will cause rainfall in the entire State," he added.

As of now, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in the Gwalior Chambal division as a precautionary cause though its possibility is less. The alert is limited to Bhind, Morena, and Gwalior only, the meteorologist said, adding that there will be sunny weather in the State and sporadic rainfall likely to occur at some places.

"If we speak about the highest rainfall in the State, then Shivpur Kala has received 103% more than that of normal rainfall while in Madhya Pradesh, it rained 17% more than that of normal as of now," he added.

Speaking about the weather conditions in Bhopal, the Meteorologist further said that Bhopal received 50% more rainfall than that of normal. The temperature will increase during day hours and night temperature will decrease in the city.

