Half-charred corpses found in M.P.’s Chhatarpur; cops suspect duo died by suicide

The police are investigating the matter and suspect that the duo were in a relationship against the objections of their respective families

Published - August 20, 2024 12:13 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani

A day after partially-charred dead bodies of a man and a woman were found chained to a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, the police suspect that the duo may have killed themselves.

According to the police, circumstantial evidences and statements of their family members have led the probe team to believe that the two were in a relationship for the past three months.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the two bodies of Chotu Mishra, 31, and Abhilasha Upadhyay, 30, were found chained to a tree in Lavkush Nagar town’s Siddhan Ki Pahadi area.

While Mishra was a resident of Khaddi village about 25 kilometres from the town, Ms. Upadhyay was a native of Lavish Nagar and was married in Satna district. Mishra worked as a pandit (priest) in Delhi.

The police had said that Ms. Upadhyay had been missing from her parents’ house since Saturday and a missing person complaint had ben filed by her family on Sunday morning.

Sub-Divisional Police Officier Naveen Dubey told The Hindu that the two were also distant relatives and had come to visit their respective families about two days ago.

“We have also recorded statements of their family members and it appears that they were aware of the duo’s relationship and had raised objections,” he said.

Lavkush Nagar police station in-charge Prashant Sen said that two mobile phones, that belonged to the deceased, were recovered near their bodies and have now been sent to experts to be unlocked and for forensic examination.

He also said that post mortem examinations have been conducted of the both bodies.

“The initial post mortem reports have suggested that they were burnt alive,” he added.

He said that the investigating team has taken the help of forensic experts, dog squads and other experts to gather evidence.

Another officer, privy to the investigation said that most of the circumstantial evidences collected so far have pointed to the possibility that they ended their lives themselves.

“But we are looking at all possible angles and will pursue any lead that hints at a double-murder or at the involvement of another person,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

He also said that the chains they were found in had a lock and its key was also recovered near the spot.

Mr. Sen also said that the police is currently carrying out inquest proceedings in the case but will add any relevant charges based on evidences.

