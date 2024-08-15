Government working to increase Madhya Pradesh’s share in India’s economy to 5% from the current 4%: CM Mohan Yadav

In his first Independence Day speech as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said that his government was working to increase to 5% the State’s share in the national economy from the current 4% in the next five years.

Clad in a white kurta, saffron jacket and turban, Mr. Yadav unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour at the Lal Parade ground here, before addressing the State-level event.

In a significant announcement, Mr. Yadav said that his government is going to launch missions for the youth, women, farmers, and the poor on November 1, the Madhya Pradesh foundation day.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has defined four categories — youth, women, farmers, and poor — as the foundation of development of the country. Taking inspiration from his thoughts, the Government of Madhya Pradesh is going to implement four missions — Yuva Shakti Mission, Gareeb Kalyan Mission, Kisan Kalyan Mission, and Nari Sashaktikaran Mission,” the Chief Minister said, adding that work would be done on priority to empower the four sections of society with a roadmap.

Mr. Yadav also said that more than 11,000 appointment letters for government jobs had been handed over to youth in the past eight months, and that the government was working rapidly to fill vacant posts.

“More than 60 new industrial units are being established in the State at a cost of ₹10,000 crore, which will generate more than 17,000 employment opportunities. The government has given priority to skill development. Under the Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana, 8,000 selected students have been provided with scholarships [at a cost] of ₹6.6 crore,” he said.

Praising the five sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh who took part in the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Mr. Yadav said efforts were being made to make the State a sports hub, and boost tourism through it.

The State government has given a reward of ₹1 crore to hockey player Vivek Prasad, who was part of the bronze medal winning Indian team in Paris.

Mr. Yadav said that his government was going to provide financial aid of ₹40,000 to labourers who wanted to buy e-scooters.

“More than 1.67 crore registered unorganised workers in the State are receiving the benefit of the Mukhyamantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana, for which a provision of ₹600 crore has been made this year. Under the second phase of the scheme, ex-gratia assistance amounting to more than ₹670 crore has been transferred to more than 30,500 worker families,” he said.

He highlighted that a provision of ₹40,804 crore had been made in this financial year for the development and welfare of the tribal community, which he said was 23.4% more than the previous State Budget allocation.

Mr. Yadav also spoke on various women-centric schemes, including the Ladli Behna Yojana, under which eligible women receive an allowance of ₹1,250 per month. This scheme is often credited for the BJP’s success in the 2023 Assembly elections in the State, and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“There has been improvement in the female-male ratio in the State. This ratio has increased from 927 women per 1,000 men to 956 [women per 1,000 men]. 84,659 anganwadis and 12,670 mini anganwadis are operational under 453 child development projects in the State,” he said.

Recalling the allocation of ₹66,605 crore for the agriculture sector in this year’s State Budget, Mr. Yadav also said that the government had set a target of disbursing ₹23,000 crore as farm loans with zero interest this year.

After his speech, the Chief Minister presented gallantry medals to police and security personnel.