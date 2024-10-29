ADVERTISEMENT

Four elephants found dead, five unwell in M.P.’s Bandhavgarh tiger reserve

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Bhopal

Authorities said that the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examinations are conducted and the nearby area is combed thoroughly

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Four elephants were found dead and five in poor health during patrolling in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Tuesday (October 29,2024) officials said. 

Chief Wildlife Warden Vijay N. Ambade said that one male and three female elephants from a herd of 13 were found dead and five were found lying on the ground. 

“On October 29, afternoon, during regular patrolling, staff of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve found two wild elephants dead in RF 384 and two in PF183 A of Salakhaniya Beat of Khitauli and Pataur core ranges respectively,” he said, in a statement.

“After reporting this incidence, the area around was combed with teams and five more elephants found laying on the ground in unwell condition,” he added. 

He said that a team of wildlife health officers and wildlife veterinarian from Bandhavgarh tiger reserve, Sanjay tiger reserve, and School Of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur, are treating the elephants.

“The State Tiger Strike Force teams from Jabalpur and Bhopal have also reached the spot for further investigation. Park managers and veterinarian doctors are also seeking regular guidance from experts from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun,” Mr. Ambade said.

He said that the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examinations are conducted and the nearby area is combed thoroughly.

Most Popular

