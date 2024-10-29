GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four elephants found dead, five unwell in M.P.’s Bandhavgarh tiger reserve

Authorities said that the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examinations are conducted and the nearby area is combed thoroughly

Published - October 29, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Four elephants were found dead and five in poor health during patrolling in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Tuesday (October 29,2024) officials said. 

Chief Wildlife Warden Vijay N. Ambade said that one male and three female elephants from a herd of 13 were found dead and five were found lying on the ground. 

“On October 29, afternoon, during regular patrolling, staff of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve found two wild elephants dead in RF 384 and two in PF183 A of Salakhaniya Beat of Khitauli and Pataur core ranges respectively,” he said, in a statement.

“After reporting this incidence, the area around was combed with teams and five more elephants found laying on the ground in unwell condition,” he added. 

Tiger found dead in M.P.’s Bandhavgarh reserve, second big cat death in a week

He said that a team of wildlife health officers and wildlife veterinarian from Bandhavgarh tiger reserve, Sanjay tiger reserve, and School Of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur, are treating the elephants.

Elephants re-colonise Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, helped by the local community

“The State Tiger Strike Force teams from Jabalpur and Bhopal have also reached the spot for further investigation. Park managers and veterinarian doctors are also seeking regular guidance from experts from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun,” Mr. Ambade said.

He said that the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examinations are conducted and the nearby area is combed thoroughly.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Related Topics

wildlife / animal / Bhopal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.