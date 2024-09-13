Fort wall collapse kills seven of a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia

At least seven people died and two others were injured after a portion of a wall in the 17th century Rajgarh Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia collapsed, officials said.

The incident took place at around 4 a.m. on Thursday (September 12, 2024) when about a 35-metre-wide portion of the wall collapsed on at least two houses after incessant rains in the region.

Datia Collector Sandeep Kumar Mawkin told The Hindu that a total of nine people were trapped under the debris. Two of them were rescued by the locals while seven dead bodies were later taken out by teams of the SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force) and local police. The deceased, that includes three children and two women, hail from the same family. The two injured are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

He also pointed out the challenges of the rescue operation and said that the narrow lanes made it difficult for JCBs and big machines to reach the spot. He added that at least 1,000 houses are built adjacent to the long palace wall and some of them are over 100 years old.

“Since the palace and its wall are about 300-400 years old, it contains huge blocks that fell on the victim,” he said. The administration is going to run an assessment drive of at-risk houses and demolish them. Mr. Mwakin said.

“We cannot do much about a historical building but we will ensure that people are away from the risky area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

“As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue operation was initiated by the SDERF and the district administration team, but due to the narrow road, despite tireless efforts, these precious lives could not be saved,” he wrote in a post on X.

Mr. Yadav also called an emergency meeting with senior officials to review the rain-related situation in the State and directed officials to cancel their leaves till the situation is under control.

Similar incidents have claimed more than 20 lives in Madhya Pradesh this monsoon season. Earlier in August, nine children lost lives after wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on them during a religious programme. The incident had prompted the State government to order an inspection of all dilapidated houses and buildings across the State.