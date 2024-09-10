GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former BJP MLA acquitted in case filed for ‘assaulting official’ with bat

Published - September 10, 2024 02:16 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani

A special court in Madhya Pradesh on Monday (September 9, 2024) acquitted former BJP MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya and nine others, in a case filed for allegedly assaulting an Indore Municipal Corporation official in public with a cricket bat.

Mr. Akash is the son of State Government Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. He was MLA from Indore-3 constituency when the alleged incident took place in June 2019.  

A special court MP/MLA court presided over by Justice Dev Kumar released the 10 accused, saying that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

Various video clips of the incident also went viral with Mr. Akash purportedly holding a cricket bat. However, their authenticity could not be proven in court. The complainant official backtracking also worked in the accused’s favour. 

Akash interfered

The alleged incident took place on June 26, 2019, while civic officials were trying to demolish a dilapidated house in Genji Compound area of Indore and Mr. Akash intervened after he was called by the locals.

An argument followed between Mr. Akash and his supporters and municipal officials. Allegations were made that the BJP leader assaulted building officer Dhirendra Bayas with a bat. 

Video clips of the arguments and the whole incident went viral on the internet, drawing criticism from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his displeasure at the incident. 

The Congress government, led by Kamal Nath, in the State ordered the arrest of Mr. Akash and 10 of his supporters. A case under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 294 (abusive language), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) was filed. They were released on bail later.

Mr. Akash was denied a BJP ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections and his father was fielded instead.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

