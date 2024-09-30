Five officials, including two cops, suspended over Ujjain wall collapse

At least five officials, including two police officers and two civic officials, were suspended on Sunday (September 29, 2024) for lapses in connection with the collapse of a wall near Mahabaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu that action has been taken against officials who were responsible for clearing encroachments in the area but did not perform their duties properly.

Two street vendors, Ajay Yogi, 27, and Farheen, 23, died, and two others, including a three-year-old girl, were injured after a boundary wall of the government school-turned-heritage hotel near gate 4 of the temple collapsed following incessant rains on Friday (September 27, 2024) evening.

Handed over to M.P. Tourism a few months ago, the school was under renovation to become a heritage hotel.

Official negligence

Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) Sub-engineer Gopal Boyat and anti-encroachment unit in charge Manish Bali were suspended by Commissioner Ashish Pathak.

Dilip Bhomania, from the M.P. Home Department and deputed as a platoon commander for the temple’s security, was also suspended on the Collector’s directions.

“In connection with the death caused by the wall collapse in Ujjain, prima facie negligence was found on the part of Mahakal Police Station incharge Ajay Verma and beat incharge Sub Inspector Bharat Singh Nigwal, and hence both are suspended with immediate effect,” Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

Mr. Singh said that the five officials were responsible for ensuring that vendors do not encroach the area between gate no. 4 and Harsiddhi Temple, where the incident took place.

Streets and lanes surrounding the famous Mahabaleshwar Temple are often filled with devotees, and scores of roadside vendors sell flowers, sweets, and various items used as offerings in the temple.

Vendor menace

While the local administration has long tried to evict them from the area, various vendor unions and outfits have approached the judiciary, including the Supreme Court, against anti-encroachment drives.

Mr. Singh said that the police and the administration have cleared the area multiple times. “But they always come back,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Yogi’s family demonstrated with his body to demand ₹50 lakh and a government job for one of his family members. They also sought action against those responsible for the incident.

Mr. Singh said the district administration has forwarded their demands to the State Government.