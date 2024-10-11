GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-corporator shot dead in Ujjain; wife detained

The official said police have detained his wife. Initial investigations suggest the killing was the result of a land dispute in the family

Published - October 11, 2024 11:10 am IST - Ujjain

PTI
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A former Congress corporator was shot dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Friday (October 11, 2024) morning following which police detained his wife, an official said.

“Haji Kalim Khan, alias Guddu, aged around 60, was shot in the head at 5 a.m. at his home at Wazir Park Colony within the jurisdiction of Neelganga police station area,” he said.

The official said police have detained his wife. Initial investigations suggest the killing was the result of a land dispute in the family, he said.

“An attempt on Khan’s life had also been made a few days ago,” he added.

Published - October 11, 2024 11:10 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.