Ex-corporator shot dead in Ujjain; wife detained

A former Congress corporator was shot dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Friday (October 11, 2024) morning following which police detained his wife, an official said.

“Haji Kalim Khan, alias Guddu, aged around 60, was shot in the head at 5 a.m. at his home at Wazir Park Colony within the jurisdiction of Neelganga police station area,” he said.

The official said police have detained his wife. Initial investigations suggest the killing was the result of a land dispute in the family, he said.

“An attempt on Khan’s life had also been made a few days ago,” he added.